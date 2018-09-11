Diego Maradona reflects on his struggle with addiction as he begins a new managerial journey in Mexico

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona described his decision to coach second-division Mexican club Dorados as a rebirth after years battling addictions.

The 57-year-old was officially unveiled as the team's new manager on Monday.

Maradona, who has publicly struggled with drug addiction, alcoholism and obesity, raised eyebrows with the decision to accept a job in the heart of Mexican drug cartel country — the rough-and-tumble state of Sinaloa.

But in his first press conference for Dorados, he described the job as a healthy new beginning after a long “sickness,” pointing towards his past excesses.

Mexico was the scene of Maradona's greatest triumph as a player when he led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title.