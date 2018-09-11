Donald Trump's autumn visit to Ireland postponed because of 'scheduling reasons'

Donald Trump's visit to Ireland this autumn has been "postponed" due to scheduling reasons, according to the Irish Government.

The US president was due to embark on a two-day trip, including a visit to his golf course in Doonbeg, County Clare, and Dublin around the weekend of November 10-11.

The White House announced on August 31 that Mr Trump would travel to Paris for a commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice which ended the fighting in the First World War.

His visit to Ireland was due to coincide.

A spokesman for the Irish Government said: "I can confirm that the proposed visit of the US president is postponed. The US side has cited scheduling reasons."

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously said news of the visit came a little bit out of the blue.

Irish activists espousing left-wing and environmentalist causes had pledged to hold protests.