Dozens killed as bus carrying pilgrims plunges into gorge in India

A bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of southern India has plunged off a road, killing at least 55 people including four children, officials said.

The driver lost control as he hit a speed bump on a road leading from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana state, about 120 miles from state capital Hyderabad, said transport minister P Maneder Reddy.

At least 33 others were injured as the overcrowded bus pitched into a gorge.

Crowds often throng the temple on Tuesdays. The site is dedicated to the Hindu god Hanuman, and Tuesdays are seen as auspicious for offering prayers to him.