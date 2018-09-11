DUP run in an unpleasant way, heating scheme inquiry chair claims

The chair of a public inquiry has said the DUP was run in an “unpleasant” way.

Retired judge Sir Patrick Coghlin heard evidence from former party special adviser Tim Cairns in relation to the botched renewable heat incentive (RHI) green energy scheme in Northern Ireland.

Mr Cairns told him he had not tried to smear his former boss, ex-Stormont enterprise minister Jonathan Bell, over the affair.

Sir Patrick said the “clear inference” was that he was prepared to modify his comments about Mr Bell to protect former DUP leader Peter Robinson.

Documents before the inquiry, including a text message from Mr Cairns to another party special adviser, showed he was prepared to, in his words, fit his story into the party’s “narrative”.

Sir Patrick added: “That seems a rather unpleasant way to run a party.”