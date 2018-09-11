Eight 'slaves' rescued and three arrested in huge Buckinghamshire modern slavery raid

Police say two men and one woman were arrested in the raid. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Eight people believed to be victims of modern slavery have been rescued from forced labour after a huge raid at a residential property in Buckinghamshire. Three arrests were made as around 100 officers raided the property in lver, South Buckinghamshire, after allegations were made about forced labour being carried out at building sites. A further six people are being supported at a reception centre after the raid, led by Thames Valley Police with assistance from the National Crime Agency, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Two men, aged 49 and 42, and a 28-year-old woman, all from Iver, were arrested under suspicion of modern slavery offences and remain in custody. Detective Inspector James Mather, who leads the operation, warned "modern slavery could be happening in your community" and advised the public on how to spot victims.

Accommodation where modern day slaves may live is likely to be poorly maintained. Credit: Thames Valley Police

He said a 'slave's' appearance may be "unkempt, they may be malnourished, or showing signs of physical or psychological injury" and they could be lacking appropriate clothing or equipment for their job. "The signs of modern slavery aren’t always obvious but there are some that you may notice. These include people being withdrawn, unable to make eye contact, or being reluctant to talk to strangers," he said.

The arrests were made after a tip-off about forced labour on building sites. Credit: Thames Valley Police

He added: "Their accommodation may be overcrowded and poorly maintained." Images shared by police on YouTube showed what appeared to be suspects being handcuffed and the inside of an untidy property with clothes strewn across the floor.

Police say 'slaves' may be living in cramped accommodation. Credit: Thames Valley Police