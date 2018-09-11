Fatal crash bus driver involved in four previous incidents, court told

A 77-year-old bus driver who smashed into a supermarket, killing a passenger and a pedestrian, was involved in four crashes in the previous three years, a jury has heard. Kailash Chander, whose “erratic” driving meant he had also been referred to the Midland Red bus firm’s in-house driving school, ploughed into a Sainsbury’s store after allegedly pressing the accelerator instead of his foot-brake. Birmingham Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of the front of the double-decker narrowly missing a crowd of pedestrians as it went “full-throttle” for almost 82 metres, careering into the shop’s canopy.

Kailash Chander has been judged medically unfit to plead or stand trial Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Jurors were told Chander, a former mayor of Leamington Spa, had racked up more than 80 hours behind the wheel in the week leading up to the accident in Coventry city centre in 2015. Bus passenger Rowan Fitzgerald, aged seven, and 76-year-old pedestrian Dora Hancox were both killed in the crash in Trinity Street, Coventry, on October 3. Chander, from Leamington, has been judged medically unfit to plead or stand trial, and has been excused from attending a “finding-of-facts” trial which began on Tuesday. Opening the case against Chander, prosecution QC Andrew Thomas said the now 80-year-old had been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two of causing serious injury. Explaining the facts alleged against Chander, Mr Thomas told the court: “The prosecution say that the collision was caused by a gross driver error. “It appears that Mr Chander had not appreciated he had left the bus in ‘drive’ – that is, in gear – when he arrived at the stop on Hales Street. “The bus started to move as soon as he took the handbrake off. Once the bus had started to move Mr Chander held his foot down on the throttle pedal instead of the brake, and that caused the bus to accelerate out of control.”

Floral tributes left at the scene outside the Sainsbury’s store Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA