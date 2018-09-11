Former Carry On actress Fenella Fielding dies aged 90

Former Carry On actress Fenella Fielding has died aged 90, a spokeswoman for the star said. Fielding, who enjoyed a showbusiness career spanning seven decades, suffered a stroke two weeks ago and died on Tuesday. Her career began in 1952, according to her website, when she starred on stage in The Constant Lover. She went on to appear in two Carry On films, Carry On Regardless (1961) and Carry On Screaming! (1966), and was awarded an OBE in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Fenella Fielding in 2010 Credit: PA

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: “We are very sad to announce that Fenella Fielding OBE passed away this afternoon on Tuesday September 11. “This follows a severe stroke two weeks ago. During that time, she has been very comfortable and always looked tranquil and divine. And always wearing her eyelashes! “Miss Fielding was an incredible talent. That voice! A unique woman, much loved by family, friends and fans. She will be missed tremendously.” Fielding was born in London to a Lithuanian father and a Romanian mother. She is the younger sister of Basil Feldman, Baron Feldman, a former Conservative member of the House of Lords.

Fielding, who played Valeria in Carry On Screaming!, suffered a stroke two weeks ago Credit: Anthony Upton/PA