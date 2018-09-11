No-deal Brexit would cost thousands of jobs, Jaguar Land Rover boss warns

Jaguar Land Rover chief Dr Ralf Speth. Credit: PA

The boss of Jaguar Land Rover has warned Theresa May a "hard Brexit" will wipe out his company’s profits, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs. Addressing the UK’s first Zero Emission Vehicle Summit in Birmingham directly ahead of the Prime Minister, Dr Ralf Speth described the prospect of a cliff-edge break with the EU as "horrifying". He said if the "wrong decisions" were taken in the negotiations with Brussels, it could result in the "worst of times" for the UK while the cost to Jaguar Land Rover would be more than £1.2 billion a year. His stark intervention follows similar warnings from other industry bosses, including Airbus and BMW, about the potentially damaging consequences of Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

The Duchess of Cambridge drives a Land Rover Discovery as she takes part in an off-road driving experience in 2017. Credit: PA

Dr Speth told delegates: "If we make the right decisions this could be the best of times. If we make the wrong ones, they could be the worst of times. "We are absolutely firmly committed to the UK, it’s our home. But a hard Brexit will cost Jaguar Land Rover more than £1.2 billion a year – it’s horrifying, wiping our profit, destroying investment in the autonomous, zero-emissions, we want to share." He added that the loss of jobs would be "counted into tens of thousands if we do not get the right Brexit deal."

