JP Morgan warns 4,000 UK jobs hanging in the balance as Brexit looms

JP Morgan has warned that the future of 4,000 British jobs is dependent on the type of Brexit deal secured by the British Government.

Banking executives are being quizzed by the Treasury Select Committee over the UK’s EU divorce.

Responding to a question referencing a JP Morgan estimate that at least 4,000 of its 16,000 UK jobs could be moved to the EU, the bank’s vice chairman Mark Garvin said: “The evolution of our staff count and of our activities will be very much a function of the ultimate deal that is secured.

“There is clearly a scenario where actually one does envisage that kind of outcome.”

He added that Brexit contingency planning alone will result in “hundreds” of jobs being shifted to the continent ahead of March.

However, Mr Garvin cautioned that the final figure will be dependent on the kind of Brexit deal secured between Britain and the EU.

“That is not a forecast, that is a scenario. It is a scenario that can be mitigated by a series of arrangements.”

JP Morgan employs 16,000 in the UK in London and Bournemouth.

Bosses at Barclays Ireland and Citi told MPs jobs initially being shifted out of London ahead of Brexit will be limited, but warned numbers could be “substantially larger” in future years.

Citi confirmed around 150 to 200 staff will be affected out of 6,000 in London and 14,000 in Continental Europe, while Barclays also expects a “small number” of roles – around 150 – to move from London to Europe, with most heading to Dublin.

All three banking groups are preparing for the worst case – a no deal, disorderly withdrawal from the EU – but said they hoped this would not be the eventual outcome.