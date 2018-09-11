Loss of European Arrest Warrant after Brexit poses ‘serious risk’

The loss of the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) after Brexit poses a “serious risk” to the ability to bring suspected criminals back to Scotland to face justice, a Holyrood committee has been warned.

The country’s most senior law officer said requests made outside of the scheme after the UK leaves the EU could take far longer or could result in some countries refusing to extradite their own nationals.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe told the Justice Committee that even under a transitional deal, “there will be some detriments from the current position”.

The Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf told MSPs that Scotland “greatly benefits” from existing security, law enforcement and criminal justice co-operation with the EU.

“Any dilution of the arrangements we have currently, any stepping back from that or moving away from that is going to be to the detriment of justice and justice capability, full stop,” he said.

“There would be some serious areas of risk – the European Arrest Warrant perhaps being one of the most obvious examples.”