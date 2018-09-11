Mark Carney will stay on as Bank of England Governor until January 2020, Chancellor Philip Hammond has confirmed.

The move means extending Mr Carney’s term by seven months, having previously planned to step down in June 2019.

Mr Carney confirmed last week that he was in talks with the Treasury over extending his tenure, saying he pledged to do "whatever he can to support the UK through Brexit".

Mr Hammond told the Commons on Tuesday: "I can now announce to the House that I have been discussing with the Governor his ability to be able to serve a little longer in post in order to ensure continuity through what could be quite a turbulent period for our economy in the early summer of 2019.