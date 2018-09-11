Mars boot made from human sweat and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty among design award nominees

A space boot developed from human sweat and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty range are among the creations vying for a top design award. In a year in which nominations celebrate inclusivity and sustainability, organisers said the Beazley Designs of the Year awards celebrate the best designs from the last year across six categories: architecture, digital, fashion, graphics, product and transport. All 87 nominees are being displayed at London’s Design Museum, including a scheme from Dutch supermarket chain Ekoplaza, who have opened the world’s first plastic-free supermarket aisle.

A boot made for life on Mars, which is made of fungus and human sweat Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The aisle features more than 700 products packaged in recyclable materials and will be rolled out to all 74 of the brand’s stores by the end of 2018. Other sustainable designs on display include a space boot by Liz Ciokajlo and Maurizio Montalti that is developed from human sweat. Aric Chen, exhibition curator, said: “We have a Mars boot from some very interesting designers. “They have developed a process through which you can grow a boot for Mars out of mushrooms using your human sweat on the voyage to Mars, minimising the amount of material from earth that you need to take with you.”

Swedish designer Karl Ytterborn with an electric off-road motorcycle named Cake Kalk, weighing just 68kg Credit: Victoria Jones/PA