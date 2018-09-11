Micheal Martin condemns ‘cynical and cruel’ leaking of Scally Report

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has slammed the Government over the leaking of the Scally Report on the cervical cancer scandal.

He said: “More cynical and cruel behaviour in terms of the leaking of this report. How did it happen? It’s wrong that it happened.

“It’s more of this spin, spin, spin.

“We’re fed up with this play-acting, everything has to be leaked, everything is spin.

“It’s either a combination of immaturity or cynicism that they behave in this manner, people are fed up of this game-playing, trying to set the agenda all the time.

“Leaking this, spinning it in this way… Maybe the Government don’t want a commission? I don’t know, but I think the minster needs to be honest – who leaked it? Who got a copy? Who read this report?