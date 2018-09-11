Cadbury owner Mondelez 'stockpiling ingredients' in case of no-deal Brexit

Cadbury owner Mondelez International has reportedly revealed it is stockpiling ingredients, chocolates and biscuits in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Hubert Weber, the European boss of Mondelez, said the UK was "not self-sufficient in terms of food ingredients" and confirmed the stockpiling as part of contingency plans for a hard Brexit, according to The Times.

It marks the latest revelation over stockpiling ahead of Brexit as fears mount the UK may fail to agree terms of its withdrawal by the Brexit deadline next March.

He also warned shoppers may face higher prices and fewer choices if a deal is not agreed and added he wished Britain was "at a different stage (in negotiations with the EU) at this stage".