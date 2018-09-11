More than 50 firefighters tackling blaze at school

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a “well-developed” blaze at a school in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Braeview Academy at 9.37pm on Tuesday.

Nine pump vehicles and a height appliance have been sent to the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said no-one required to be evacuated and there have been no reports of any casualties.

He added there were “well over” 50 crew members at the scene.