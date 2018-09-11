Mother of murder victim welcomes Taoiseach apology over nationality mix-up

Danielle McLaughlin, 28, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March last year.

She commended him for spending almost two hours with her and her daughter Jolene, but warned “actions speak louder than words”.

Andrea Brannigan met the Irish Premier at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Londonderry on Tuesday night.

The mother of an Irish woman who was raped and murdered in India has commended Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for apologising to her personally for an error made by his department over her initial request to meet him.

Her mother requested a meeting with Mr Varadkar to discuss how families could be better supported when a loved one dies abroad.

But the Taoiseach’s department initially redirected her to the British Foreign Office because Ms McLaughlin had been travelling on a UK passport.

The department has since apologised for what it termed an error.

On Tuesday night, Mr Varadkar apologised to her personally.

“That was the first thing he did, apologise for what happened (the error by his department,” she said.

“He shook my hand. He listened which was the main thing, and even stayed with us over the time. The meeting lasted nearly two hours.”

A representative from the Irish Foreign Office was also present during the meeting.

“The Irish Foreign Office have an embassy in Delhi so they are going to send someone every few months to observe the trial,” she said.

The trial over Danielle’s murder started in India in April, and is still running.

Ms Brannigan welcomed the meeting, but warned “actions speak louder than words”.

“We are very hopeful that our Taoiseach will keep his promises so we can finally say our government have helped us,” she said.

“Actions speak louder than words, we are glad Leo has agreed to help us so we now hope he actually does.

“The meeting was very constructive and we felt so welcomed. Leo Varadkar made sure we had his complete undivided attention throughout our meeting which we are very thankful for.”