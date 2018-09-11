NHS risk of becoming a 'national emergency' with 107,000 staff vacancies and numbers set to grow

The number of NHS staff vacancies has increased and is expected to rise even more by the end of year, new figures show.

There were 107,743 vacancies in England at the end of June, up from 98,475 in March and bucking a downward trend seen in 2017/18, a quarterly report revealed.

Trusts across England were £814 million in deficit at the end of June.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said the "Report shows that the NHS is heading for another tough winter.

"Growing nursing shortages now risk becoming a national emergency and are symptomatic of a long-term failure in workforce planning, which has been exacerbated by the impact of Brexit and short-sighted immigration policies."