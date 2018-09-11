‘No concerns’ over medical plan for SAS selection march where three men died

No concerns were raised about the medical plan for a 16-mile march in the Brecon Beacons in which three reservists died, a board heard. Two SAS soldiers, known only as 1A and 1B, are on trial by court martial over the deaths amid high temperatures in July 2013. They deny “negligently performing a duty” by failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of candidates on the march.

Craig Roberts, Edward Maher and James Dunsby Credit: Family handout/PA

Lance Corporal Craig Roberts, Lance Corporal Edward Maher and Corporal James Dunsby died as a result of the exercise. A medic referred to as 1H told the Court Martial Centre in Bulford, Wiltshire that he had prepared the medical plan for the march. He passed this to senior medics on July 12 – the night before the march – and no issues were raised, 1H said. The plan flagged heat illness and dehydration as a risk, with Wet Bulb Globe Temperature checks one of the mitigating factors for this. Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures, which take into account factors including humidity and wind, reached 31.2C on that day. Medic 1H said readings were shared around medics working on the march, and another nearby, through a WhatsApp group, but not to 1A or 1B. During the exercise, 1H was based at checkpoint one – where the command vehicle, directing staff and 1A and 1B were stationed.

The men died during a training exercise on the Brecon Beacons Credit: Yui Mok/PA