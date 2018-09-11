Patients with healthcare associated infections feel like lepers, study finds

Many patients with healthcare associated infections (HAIs) like MRSA have reported feeling “like a leper” or “dirty” after being diagnosed, according to a new study. Researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) looked at 17 studies from five different countries during a major review. They focused on the experiences of patients with five common types of HAIs, including Clostridium difficile (C. diff), MRSA and surgical wound infections.

Professor Kay Currie said patients with HAIs can feel isolated Credit: GCU/PA

They concluded that the consequences of HAIs reach well beyond patients’ physical health, affecting their relationships and social lives. Some people have been left too scared to go to the hairdresser or the gym because they fear they may pass on the infection. The researchers also found that some healthcare providers distanced themselves from patients who are carrying organisms that can lead to infections. Lead study author Kay Currie, professor of nursing and applied healthcare research at GCU, said: “Within the review we looked at the experiences of people who were ill with infections such as surgical wound infections or Clostridium difficile (C. diff), which was associated with 18 deaths at the Vale of Leven Hospital in Dunbartonshire between 2007 and 2008. “We also looked at people who are colonised – which means they are carrying antibiotic-resistant organisms such as Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and Extended-Spectrum Beta-lactamases(ESBL) in or on their bodies but have no symptoms. “These people said they felt dirty, like a leper or having the plague because of the stronger stigma response from healthcare professionals – they get put into an isolation room and feel that everyone treats them as though they are really contagious and a real threat.

