Robbie Gibb becomes Theresa May's Chequers priest

The central message from Robbie Gibb to the nine Brexiter MPs he hosted at Downing Street on Monday night was "think about what you would have thought if the Chequers plan or something like it was on offer before the referendum; you would have taken that like a shot!"

Theresa May's director of Comms, who seems to have become rather more influential in Downing Street than any of his predecessors since Alastair Campbell - presumably partly because he is known to have Brexiter running through him like "Brighton" in that rock - also warned those assembled that the alternative to Chequers was a general election or referendum.

And surely none of those present - including Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Alister Jack, John Hayes, Daniel Kawczynski, Crispin Blunt, and Bernard Jenkin - would want that?

As for the Brexiters' preferred post-Brexit commercial relationship with the EU - a free trade deal modeled on Canada's - that would be impossible because it would not allow the border in Ireland to be kept open.

So Canada plus works for Britain but not for the UK, said Robbie.