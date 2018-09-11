Safe NHS staffing bill ‘will not achieve objective’, MSPs told

Health leaders have warned a law to ensure safe staffing in the NHS will not achieve its objective as it currently stands.

A panel of expert witnesses told Holyrood’s Health Committee they had serious concerns about the Scottish Government’s Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Bill.

The legislation will mean NHS boards and care services are legally required to have appropriate numbers of trained staff in place.

The bill is intended to help health and care services in their workload planning, starting with the nursing and midwifery workforce.

Kim Hartley Kean, representing the Allied Health Professions Federation Scotland, said none of its 12 professional bodies could support the Bill as it stands, adding it must be “radically changed”.

“We don’t believe the Bill will achieve its objectives,” she said.

“The Bill plays to an old uni-disciplinary, siloed model of health and social care which seems to go against the grain of modern models of health and social care.

“It doesn’t reflect the reality of multi-disciplinary working and in fact some parts of the Bill seem to specifically exclude AHPs.

“There is a sense we’ve been forgotten.”

She warned the legislation would create unintended consequences by “skewing resources” and tying the hands of health directors.

But asked if it was needed, Ms Hartley Kean added: “It is broken at the moment so yes we do need massive improvement in the way that we’re planning our workforce.”