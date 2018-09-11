Second case of monkeypox recorded in England

A second individual has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England, health officials have said.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a viral infection.

It is the second ever case of the infection recorded in the UK, after a resident of Nigeria staying at a naval base in Cornwall was diagnosed last week.

The patient, who had travelled to Nigeria where they are believed to have acquired the infection, presented with symptoms at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Public Health England (PHE) said.

However there is "no UK link" between the two patients, PHE said.

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people and most who contract the infection recover within a few weeks, although severe illness can occur in some people.