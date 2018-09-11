Skills shortages, price growth and economic inactivity overshadow jobs data

Employment and average wages have continued to grow, but concerns remain over skills shortages and workers’ ability to keep up with price inflation.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), cautioned that “robust headline data masks several areas of concern”, including earnings growth.

Average earnings rose 2.6% in the year to July, above the rate of inflation, which was last logged at 2.5%.

“While there was a welcome increase in earnings growth, the gap between pay and price growth remains insufficient to convert into an appreciable pick-up in consumer spending”, Mr Thiru said.

“Sustaining meaningful real wage growth is likely to remain challenging amid subdued productivity and the escalating burden of upfront costs on businesses.”

He also noted that job vacancies, which reached a record high of 833,000, were “alarmingly high” and pointed to further evidence of skills shortages.

“While the number of people in work stands close to historic highs, firms continue to report that attempting to recruit staff with the right skills is an increasingly uphill struggle, which is stifling their ability to grow and boost productivity.”