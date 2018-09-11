Solidarity-People Before Profit to back no-confidence motion in Housing Minister

Solidarity-People Before Profit is to back Sinn Fein’s motion of no confidence in the Government’s Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy. Mick Barry, TD for Cork North Central, blamed the Fine Gael minister for the housing crisis and accused him of a “game of finger-pointing”. His comments come after Mr Murphy threatened a number of local authorities over what he described as their failure to deal with the massive housing crisis.

Mr Murphy, who has been Minister for Housing for 15 months, has come under increased pressure during the summer as homeless figures threatened to hit 10,000. Speaking at the Solidarity-People Before Profit Think In on Tuesday, Mr Barry said he has “no confidence” in the Government. “If you replace one Fine Gael minister with another Fine Gael minister, it is not going to solve the problem,” he said. “We need a government that doesn’t look to the market to solve a housing crisis but instead is prepared to implement socialist policies to tackle the housing crisis. “There has been a game of finger-pointing played by the Housing Minister towards the councils. We think that both the Government and many of the councils are to blame for the crisis. “But the lion’s share of the responsibility lies with the corner of the Government.” As part of their annual Think In, TDs from Solidarity-People Before Profit discussed housing, abortion legislation and separation of church and State.

