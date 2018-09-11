Speculation mounts over Tesco discount launch

Speculation is mounting that Tesco is set to launch a new discount format amid ever-increasing market share gains by German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

The UK’s biggest retailer has invited reporters to join chief executive Dave Lewis at its site at Chatteris in Cambridgeshire on September 19.

The supermarket giant simply said it will be “sharing some exciting news” but did not give any further detail.

In July, Tesco advertised for staff for a “new store format” in Chatteris, seeking to recruit retail assistants, retail customer service assistants and retail managers.

Media reports in July said Tesco was close to launching a chain of discount stores in Britain called “Jack’s” after Jack Cohen, who founded a business in 1919 that became Tesco.