Sports Direct to appeal after judge backs criticism of management

Newcastle United owner and Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley is considering an appeal after being dealt a blow by a High Court judge.

Mr Justice Arnold said Sports Direct managers were justifiably criticised by lawyers representing a financial watchdog which wanted documents staff thought would help in an investigation into the conduct of an auditing firm.

Lawyers representing the Financial Reporting Council had “characterised” Sports Direct’s approach as “one of obfuscation and delay verging on obstruction”, and Mr Justice Arnold said that criticism is “entirely justified”.

The judge has now ordered Sports Direct to produce a number of documents wanted by the Financial Reporting Council.

He said the council was investigating the “conduct” of auditing firm Grant Thornton in relation to the audit of Sports Direct financial statements from 2016.