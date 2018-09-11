Taoiseach apologises to mother of murder victim over citizenship mix-up

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has personally apologised to the mother of an Irish woman who was murdered in India, after his department was initially reluctant to assist because she had been travelling on a UK passport. Andrea Brannigan and her daughter Jolene met the Irish premier on Tuesday evening at the Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Londonderry. Mr Varadkar described the meeting as “constructive” and said the Department of Foreign Affairs is now assisting the family. Danielle McLaughlin, 28, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March last year.

Danielle McLaughlin, who was found murdered at an Indian beach resort Credit: Family handout

Her mother requested a meeting with Mr Varadkar to discuss how families could be better supported when a loved one dies abroad. But Ms Brannigan said she was told by Government officials that it was “probably not worthwhile” as her daughter was not an Irish citizen. The distraught mother was advised to contact British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. In a statement, the Department of Taoiseach said officials “incorrectly concluded” Ms McLaughlin was a British citizen as Ms Brannigan said she was travelling on a UK passport. They apologised to Ms McLaughlin’s family over the matter. Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday evening, Mr Varadkar said he had apologised to Ms Brannigan.

Leo Varadkar met Danielle McLaughlin’s mother in Londonderry Credit: Brian Lawless/PA