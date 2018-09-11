- ITV Report
Teenage pedestrian dies after being struck by car outside college
A teenager has died after being struck by a car outside a college in Co Westmeath.
The 18-year-old man was rushed to hospital following the incident on Tuesday morning, but later died from his injuries.
The incident happened outside Athlone Institute of Technology at around 9.20am on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the Garda said the pedestrian was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the car was not injured, the spokesman added.
The Old Dublin road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
“Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” the spokesman said.