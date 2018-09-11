Teenage pedestrian dies after being struck by car outside college

A teenager has died after being struck by a car outside a college in Co Westmeath.

The 18-year-old man was rushed to hospital following the incident on Tuesday morning, but later died from his injuries.

The incident happened outside Athlone Institute of Technology at around 9.20am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Garda said the pedestrian was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, but was pronounced dead a short time later.