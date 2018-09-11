Theresa May pledges £106m funding boost for green vehicles

Theresa May has set out plans for the UK to become a global leader in developing and producing zero-emission vehicles.

The Prime Minister used a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday to pledge a £106 million funding boost for research and development in the sector which also covers new batteries and low-carbon technology.

Mrs May told the UK’s first-ever Zero Emission Vehicle Summit the Government had an “ambitious mission” to ensure Britain is a leader in the green technology field.

The PM said: “I want to see Britain, once again, leading from the front and working with industries and countries around the world to spearhead change.