UK workers are getting a pay rise and unemployment falls by 55,000

The number of people in work has continued to rise while average earnings have grown slightly faster than inflation, official figures show.

Workers benefited as average earnings increased by 2.6% in the year to July, up from 2.4% the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Employment also increased by 3,000 in the three months to July to 32.4 million, giving a rate of 75.5%.

ONS head of labour market statistics David Freeman said: "Earnings have grown faster than prices for several months, especially looking at pay excluding bonuses."