Unemployment in Scotland fell in latest quarter

Unemployment in Scotland decreased in the latest quarter, new figures show. The number of people not in work was 113,000 between May and July, down 6,000 on the previous quarter. The unemployment rate of people aged 16 years and over was 4.1%, down 0.2 percentage points on the previous quarter but up from 3.8% in the same period last year.

The unemployment rate for the UK as a whole was 4% over the period. Meanwhile the employment rate for people aged from 16 to 64 years in Scotland was 75.1% for the quarter, down from 75.8% in the same period last year. The employment rate was slightly below the UK as a whole, where the rate was 75.5%.

