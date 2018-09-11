Union ballots ScotRail staff for industrial action

A transport union has balloted thousands of ScotRail staff for industrial action in a row over pay for working on rest days.

The RMT union has sent ballot papers to 3,000 members for industrial action up to and including strikes.

RMT regional officer Mick Hogg said the issue regarded pay discrepancies for working on days off.

The union is seeking pay parity with ScotRail drivers who are reported to be paid up to £300 for working on rest day while other workers recieve less.

Mr Hogg said all workers should be treated equally.