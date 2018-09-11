- ITV Report
School apologises for 'buy your dad a Jaguar' advert
An East Sussex school has apologised with "deep regret" for its "cringeworthy" advert which claimed that pupils could be so successful after leaving, they could earn enough to buy their dad a Jaguar.
In an attempt to drum up interest in its open days, Vinehall School tweeted a story about a child who arrived at the school in their father's Volvo, but both wished they were in a Jaguar.
After "doing well" at the school and gaining "fond memories", the child goes on to be "very successful in business", eventually buying their dad a Jag when he retired.
However, many took to social media to criticise the "truly weird" and "awfully conceived" advert.
People poked fun at the advertisement for its suggestion that driving a Jaguar was a mark of success and that children are on-track to gift their dad a Jaguar at such a young age.
Fees at the independent day and boarding school for children aged two to 13 can reach more than £21,000 per school year.
Another individual joked that they could aspire to get a "decent motor" adding: "Why limit yourself to a Jag? Aston Martin should be the minimum!"
Following the criticism the advert has come under, the prestigious school's headmaster said he would be looking into it after taking full responsibility for its appearance.
“I very deeply regret the widespread offence caused by the recent open day advertisement," Joff Powis said.
"It was wholly misguided, and should never have seen the light of day.
"I must stress it is in no way a reflection of the ethos of our school and the worthwhile work we do here.
"Vinehall prides itself on being a friendly, inclusive place, where the values of modesty and broad-mindedness are at the forefront of our guidance and teaching.”