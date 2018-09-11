School apologises for 'buy your dad a Jaguar' advert

An East Sussex school has apologised with "deep regret" for its "cringeworthy" advert which claimed that pupils could be so successful after leaving, they could earn enough to buy their dad a Jaguar.

In an attempt to drum up interest in its open days, Vinehall School tweeted a story about a child who arrived at the school in their father's Volvo, but both wished they were in a Jaguar.

After "doing well" at the school and gaining "fond memories", the child goes on to be "very successful in business", eventually buying their dad a Jag when he retired.

However, many took to social media to criticise the "truly weird" and "awfully conceived" advert.