What the papers say – September 11

The latest on Brexit leads the majority of Tuesday’s papers – with suggestions that a deal could be done within eight weeks.

The Times reports on “optimism on both sides of the Channel” that a deal can be struck between Britain and the European Union within two months, adding Theresa May has told her Cabinet the Chequers deal is the “only deal” on the table.

The Daily Telegraph runs with a review into policing from the National Audit Office which claims officers are arresting fewer people and cutting patrols.

The Guardian reports that women living in the UK have shorter lives than their EU counterparts, and also report on Alastair Cook’s century in his last Test.

The Financial Times leads with reports Network Rail is to sell more than 5,000 commercial properties for £1.5 billion.

The Metro carries the Brexit latest with the pound’s value increasing as a result of Michel Barnier’s optimism.

The i reports on what it calls “Operation Save Theresa”, saying that leaders of the European Union are “rallying” around the British PM.

The Independent carries a picture of captain Cook, along with a story on whistleblower warnings about volunteers and staff at an aid charity.

The Daily Mirror reports on expert warnings on Debenhams, saying the business could close up to 80 stores.

The Daily Mail says diabetics are to be given a low-calorie liquid diet as part of a “radical treatment” which could help millions.

The Daily Express carries the Brexit latest, with Mr Barnier saying a deal by the start of November is “realistic” and “possible”.

And the Daily Star reports on Olivia Newton-John’s reassurance to fans after her cancer diagnosis.

