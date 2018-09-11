‘World first’ treatment for Type 1 diabetes launched

A groundbreaking trial to prevent and manage Type 1 diabetes has been launched by a health board.

Doctors hope a new drug will help regrow lost insulin-producing cells in the bodies of patients suffering from the chronic disease.

The Clinical Research Facility at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have now dosed two patients with the drug, who are the first in the world to be tested with it.

Patients suffering from Type 1 diabetes usually treat the lifelong condition with insulin injections, as their pancreas cannot naturally produce enough of the beta cells which create the hormone.