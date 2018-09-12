1,200 traumatised by Grenfell fire received mental health treatment

More than 1,200 people traumatised by the Grenfell Tower fire received mental health treatment in the year after the blaze, figures show. Some 1,108 people entered therapy for trauma-related conditions or complex grief between June 14 2017 and July 2018, Central and North West London (CNWL) NHS Trust said. Another 126 patients with long-term mental health problems had their conditions worsened by the west London blaze, which claimed the lives of 72 people. The “vast majority” of patients are still receiving help as trauma therapy is a “lengthy process”, said John Green, who heads the Grenfell mental health response.

The unprecedented need after the disaster transformed the trust into “the largest trauma service in the UK”, while its screening and treatment programme is the largest of its kind in Europe, he added. A further 200 people with complex psychological and social issues who are not yet ready to start therapy are receiving support from an outreach team. These people are receiving “stabilisation” to prepare them for treatment. It is the first time statistics for the 12 months after the fire have been made available, laying bare the fire’s far-reaching psychological repercussions.

