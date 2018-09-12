Ali, Bronagh and Callum among storms set to blow in this year

Ali will be the first storm to blow in across the UK and Ireland this winter, the new list of names for this year’s strongest weather systems shows. Also on the list of storm names for 2018/2019 announced by the Met Office and Met Eireann are Bronagh, Callum and Deidre, while a particularly stormy winter could see storms Saoirse, Tristan, Violet and Wyn batter the UK and Ireland.

It is the fourth year that the Met Office and Met Eireann have run the Name our Storms scheme, which aims to raise awareness of severe weather before it hits. The season’s names have been compiled from a list of submissions by the public, choosing some of the most popular names and also selecting those which reflect the nations, culture and diversity of the UK and Ireland.

Storm names Credit: PA Graphics

This year the first storm gets a male name, Ali, followed by an alternating pattern of female and male names which was established by the US National Hurricane Centre in the 1970s.

Waves crash against the sea wall at Cromer in Norfolk after Storm Aileen brought howling gusts and heavy showers Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The alphabetical list of names skips Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with international storm-naming conventions. Derrick Ryall, head of public weather services at the Met Office, said: “Naming storms has been proved to raise awareness of severe weather in the UK, providing a consistent message to the public and crucially prompting people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or to their property.” Polling has found almost 80% of people think giving storms a name was useful in making them aware the severe weather may have more impact than normal, while 63% believe it is useful in letting them know to take action.

Storm Hector brought trees down in Co Kildare Credit: Niall Carson/PA