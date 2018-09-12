Apple takes iPhone ‘to the next level’ – but how much does it cost?

Apple has unveiled the most expensive iPhone it has ever made, as part of a range of new product announcements. The new £1,099 iPhone XS Max houses a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, the largest ever placed on an iPhone, and is joined by the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, the same size as last year’s iPhone X. The XS will start at £999, the same as last year’s iPhone X.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The tech giant’s chief executive Tim Cook claimed its three new iPhones were the “most advanced” the company has ever made. Both phones also have the same all-screen front as the iPhone X, and uses the Face ID facial recognition technology, as well as enhanced machine learning and artificial intelligence tools.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Cook said the updates took the iPhone “to the next level”. The company also said the XS Max housed the biggest battery the company had ever placed into an iPhone, which would give users 90 minutes more battery life than last year’s iPhone X.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The firm also announced a third iPhone, the iPhone XR, which Apple’s Phil Schiller said was meant to allow the company to reach “as many people as possible” with its devices. The new XR will start at £749. Despite becoming the first trillion dollar company earlier this year, Apple is facing increased pressure from the likes of Samsung and Huawei in the phone market. The new XR will feature many of the same technologies as the new flagship XS and XS Max devices but has a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display. While the two XS devices will be available to pre-order from Friday and go on-sale on September 21, the XR will not be released until October.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.