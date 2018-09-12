Apple to live stream iPhone event on Twitter for first time

Apple will live stream its iPhone event on Twitter for the first time on Wednesday, as the technology giant prepares to unveil its latest flagship smartphone.

The US phone giant will allow people to watch the event live on the social media site, widening its potential viewership by breaking with a long-standing tradition of only allowing viewers to tune in via the company’s website.

Apple is expected to use the event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on its Cupertino campus to reveal as many as three new versions of the iPhone.