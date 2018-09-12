Apple unveils largest ever screen for new iPhone range

Apple has unveiled the largest screen iPhone it has ever made, as part of a range of new product announcements. The tech giant’s chief executive Tim Cook claimed the new iPhone XS and XS Max were the “most advanced” the company has ever made.

The iPhone XS Max houses a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, the largest ever placed on an iPhone, and is joined by the 5.8-inch iPhone XS – the same size as last year’s iPhone X. Both phones also have the same all-screen front as the iPhone X, and uses the Face ID facial recognition technology, as well as enhanced machine learning and artificial intelligence tools. Mr Cook said the updates took the iPhone “to the next level”. The company also said the XS Max housed the biggest battery the company had ever placed into an iPhone, which would give users 90 minutes more battery life than last year’s iPhone X.

On stage at the company’s live event at its Apple Park campus in California, a fourth generation Apple Watch was also announced by the firm. The Apple Watch Series 4 will feature a larger screen – more than 30% larger than previous generations – as well as a thinner body.

