Artworks owned by Robin Williams and memorabilia from his career to be sold at auction

The auction will include toys owned by Robin Williams. Credit: AP

Items owned by Robin Williams, including art by Banksy and more than 40 watches, will be auctioned off next month with a portion of the expected $3m proceeds going to charity. The fascinating lot of artworks and memorabilia from his career was on display at a preview on Monday in Los Angeles as auctioneers Sotheby's prepares to sell the collection, from Williams and his former wife Marsha, in New York on October 4.

Artworks by Banksy can be purchased at the auction that is expected to raise $3m. Credit: PA

The sale will include autographed scripts, awards, street art by Shepard Fairey, furniture and decorative art and more than 40 watches from Williams' personal collection.

The items include boxing gloves and note from Muhammad Ali. Credit: AP

"One of the highlights of the auction is a Banksy painting that Marsha Williams gave to Robin Williams during their lifetime, which relates to the toys that he looked at throughout his life," said Nina del Rio, a senior vice president at Sotheby's.

She added: "We expect that this sale in total to bring in the range of $3 million. What's so exciting to us and to the family is that a portion of the sale proceeds will go to the charities that they supported throughout their lifetime." A portion of the proceeds will benefit organisations including the Juilliard School, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

More than 40 watches owned by Williams will be auctioned. Credit: AP