Artworks owned by Robin Williams and memorabilia from his career to be sold at auction
Items owned by Robin Williams, including art by Banksy and more than 40 watches, will be auctioned off next month with a portion of the expected $3m proceeds going to charity.
The fascinating lot of artworks and memorabilia from his career was on display at a preview on Monday in Los Angeles as auctioneers Sotheby's prepares to sell the collection, from Williams and his former wife Marsha, in New York on October 4.
The sale will include autographed scripts, awards, street art by Shepard Fairey, furniture and decorative art and more than 40 watches from Williams' personal collection.
"One of the highlights of the auction is a Banksy painting that Marsha Williams gave to Robin Williams during their lifetime, which relates to the toys that he looked at throughout his life," said Nina del Rio, a senior vice president at Sotheby's.
She added: "We expect that this sale in total to bring in the range of $3 million. What's so exciting to us and to the family is that a portion of the sale proceeds will go to the charities that they supported throughout their lifetime."
A portion of the proceeds will benefit organisations including the Juilliard School, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
The Hollywood actor, who committed suicide in 2014, starred in movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire, and Good Will Hunting.
He started out as a stand-up comedian and rose to fame on the TV show Mork & Mindy.