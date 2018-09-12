Autumn arrives as leaves change colour on picturesque North Wales tearooms

The change of the seasons has arrived in North Wales as the leaves covering a picturesque tearooms have begun to take on their autumnal shades. The Virginia creeper covering the Tu Hwnt i’r Bont Tearooms in Llanrwst, Conwy, draws visitors every autumn as they hope to catch the spectacular sight of the leaves – which completely cover the building – turning red. Owner Ayla Maddox, who has run the tearooms with husband Tim for the past 16 years, said the change had happened slightly earlier than normal, following one of the hottest summers on record.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She said: “I would say it’s a couple of weeks earlier this year. “It started to turn about a week ago and it has been turning quite quickly. “We have been getting calls from people asking when is the best time to come and we would normally say the end of September, but I think this weekend might be the best time. “It can be quite a small window to catch the autumnal colours as if we get a period of bad weather the leaves can blow off. “We see a change in the colour daily at the moment, I take a picture on my phone every day to see the difference.”

The Virginia creeper covering the Tu Hwnt l’r Bont Tearoom on the banks of the River Conwy in Llanrwst, north Wales, begins to change colour as autumn sets in Credit: Peter Byrne/PA