Bodycam footage captures moment police arrest killer with blood on his hands

Bodycam footage has captured the moment a police officer arrested a bloody-handed murderer minutes after he stabbed his victim.

Pc Richard Edge approached killer Martin McDermott with a taser gun in the garden of Burdett Lodge bail hostel in Derby in August last year, Derbyshire Police said.

McDermott had moments earlier stabbed 44-year-old Leslie Salmon in the neck in a “senseless and unprovoked attack”, with the footage showing the murderer with blood still on his hands.