Brexit coup: How could plotting MPs oust Theresa May?

Theresa May is facing renewed pressure over her leadership amid growing disquiet over her handling of Brexit. After Tory MPs met privately to discuss how to oust her, what does it take to topple the leader of the Conservative party?

How would it begin?

To trigger a no-confidence vote in the party leader, 15% of Tory MPs must write to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, currently Sir Graham Brady.

With 316 Conservative MPs in the House of Commons, Sir Graham must receive 48 letters to call a ballot.

How many MPs have sent letters so far?

Not clear. Around 50 MPs discussed ways and means of getting rid of the Prime Minister at a gathering of the European Research Group on Tuesday, the Press Association understands.

A number of MPs told how they had already submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham and others discussed plans to follow suit.