Bus driver’s hands were shaking before death crash, court told

A 77-year-old bus driver who smashed into a supermarket, killing two people, struggled to punch a ticket seconds earlier because his hands were shaking, a jury has heard. Kailash Chander, who had been warned about his “erratic” driving after four crashes in the previous three years, is alleged to have had difficulty with the “easy” task moments before mistaking his accelerator for the foot-brake. Birmingham Crown Court has been shown CCTV footage of the front of Chander’s double-decker narrowly missing a crowd of pedestrians as it ploughed into a Sainsbury’s store in Coventry in 2015.

The scene after a double decker bus crashed into a Sainsbury’s supermarket on Trinity Street in Coventry Credit: WMAS/PA

Giving evidence on the second day of a trial-of-facts hearing, bus passenger Casper Mudenha said people ran away from the bus as he gripped a handrail on the vehicle’s lower deck. Describing what happened after, he handed Chander his return ticket on the Coventry-to-Leamington Spa service, Mr Mudenha told the court: “The driver is supposed to check its validity and they normally punch it to show it’s been used. “When I presented the ticket, he took some time to punch it. He was struggling to put the ticket in [to a slot] and punch it.” Asked by prosecution QC Andrew Thomas what the problem seemed to be, Mr Mudenha added: “He was shaking, his hands were shaking. I asked him to just rip it and give it back to me.” Jurors were told that Chander – who was said to be shaking “to the extent of not being able” to insert the ticket into the slot – eventually managed to punch it and set off before Mr Mudenha could go to the upper deck. The witness added: “Before I stepped on the stairs, the vehicle was in motion and he hit a single-decker which was in front of him. “I remember the revving noise. There was taxi rank on the right, which he veered towards. It all happened so quickly. There were some flagpoles he was hitting and smashing down.

Floral tributes left at the scene outside the Sainsbury’s store Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA