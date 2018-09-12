Nicoles unite after student emails 247 of them hoping to find woman he met in bar

You meet someone on a night out, things are going well so you get their phone number - but the number is the wrong one.

Most people would leave it there, but not Carlos Zetina.

The Canadian university student was determined to find Nicole "from Holland who thinks Neiztsche is depressing" - so much so he decided to email the 247 Nicoles in his university email directory.

"We met at the campus bar and we talked and had struck a pretty interesting conversation," he told the Toronto Star. "She gave me her number, but I guess she accidentally gave me the wrong one."

In his email, Carlos wrote: "This is a mass email to all Nicoles if you don't fit this description then ignore and if you are the one and just don't want to talk to me that's ok as well."

But the message had an unintended consequence.

United by their name, many of the Nicoles on the mailing list set up a Facebook group and planned to meet up.