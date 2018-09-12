Corbyn accuses PM of ‘pouring petrol on society’s burning injustices’

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of “pouring petrol” on society’s burning injustices with the Government’s flagship welfare reforms. The Labour leader focused his attack on Universal Credit (UC) at Prime Minister’s Questions, reeling off a list of organisations which believe the policy is “flawed and failing hundreds of thousands of people” who are working and unemployed. He told MPs that the policy was “taking money away from families and putting more children into poverty”. Mr Corbyn, who faced a barrage of jeers and shouts from the Tory benches, also rounded on Mrs May’s Brexit negotiations — saying that her premiership was an “abject failure”.

He said: “In 2010, the Government declared that Universal Credit would lift 350,000 children out of poverty. Does the Prime Minister stand by that figure?” Mrs May defended UC as she told MPs that a simpler welfare system which encourages people into work rather than discourages them was needed. She said: “Remember the legacies system of the Labour Party? It meant we even had individuals being paid £100,000 a year on benefits, all paid for by hard-working taxpayers earning a fraction of that sum.” Mr Corbyn hit back, citing a report from the National Audit Office on Universal Credit, saying: “Universal Credit isn’t making work pay, it’s taking money away from families and putting more children into poverty.

Jeremy Corbyn and PMQs Credit: Parliament TV