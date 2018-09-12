David Bowie’s first-known studio recording sells for £40,000

David Bowie’s first-known studio recording, which was rejected by a record company and found in a bread basket, has been sold for nearly £40,000. The 1963 demo tape features a 16-year-old Bowie, then David Jones, in his first band The Konrads. The group was turned down by Decca and the tape of Bowie singing I Never Dreamed was never released.

The first ever studio recording of David Bowie from 1963, when he was playing with The Konrads as a 16-year-old Credit: Omega Auctions/PA

Bowie quit the band in the following months, but his career took off six years later with Space Oddity. On Tuesday, at an auction in Newton-le-Willows, the tape fetched £39,360 from an overseas collector. It had been estimated to sell for £10,000. Director of Omega Auctions, Karen Fairweather, said there had been a “bidding frenzy”. Also sold were promotional sketches drawn by Bowie when he was in The Konrads. Along with photographs and band documents, they sold for £17,130.

David Bowie’s sketches of promotional ideas when he was playing with The Konrads as a 16-year-old, which have been sold at auction Credit: Omega Auctions/PA

The tape and memorabilia was discovered by former Konrads’ drummer David Hadfield, who also managed the band. He unearthed it, while moving house in the 1990s, in the loft of his garage, in a bread basket that once belonged to his grandfather. Bowie was the band’s saxophonist but it was decided that he should sing lead vocals for the tape. Hadfield said: “David had no inclination to become a singer at this point, his heart and mind were focused on becoming a world class saxophone player. “Our agent, Eric Easton, who also managed the Rolling Stones, asked us to do a demo so he could try and get us an audition at Decca.

Early sketches from David Bowie are part of a collection that have been sold at auction Credit: Omega Auctions/PA