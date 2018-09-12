Doctors rushed to Westminster Bridge attack scene to help victims

Staff at St Thomas’ Hospital had a bird’s-eye view as Khalid Masood caused carnage on Westminster Bridge, with many rushing out to help the victims, an inquest has heard.

Among them was newly-qualified doctor Colleen Anderson, who tended to stricken mother-of-two Aysha Frade.

Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, Ms Anderson told how her office in the 10th floor of the South Bank hospital looked out across the bridge.

She said: “It was around 2.30pm and my colleague ran past me. He witnessed what happened from the view and said that he needed to go out and help or alert A&E.”

Ms Anderson said she looked out and saw traffic at a standstill, people lying on the road and “evidence of an accident”.

She said: “I decided to go out there and do something.”