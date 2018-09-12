Duke of Cambridge set to renew love of Africa with visit

The Duke of Cambridge is to renew his love of Africa with a conservation-led visit to the continent later this month.

William announced he will be making a working visit to Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya later this month during his first speech as patron of the Royal African Society (RAS).

William, who took over the role from the Queen in December 2016, told a central London reception for the RAS: “Africa’s wildlife is suffering as well as its people.

“Like so many others, I am deeply saddened by the numbers of elephant, rhino and pangolin who have been illegally slaughtered for their tusks, horns and scales. But the illegal wildlife trade also has a devastating human impact.

“Too many brave rangers are tragically killed each year by poachers. Communities see their tourist livelihoods threatened. And the proceeds of the illegal wildlife trade fund broader criminal networks and threaten security.

“This is why I am committed to doing what I can to help end this terrible, global crime. This will be a particular focus of my upcoming visit to Africa, and of course the conference on the illegal wildlife trade taking place here in London in October.”